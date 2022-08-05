Bears Sign LB DeMarquis Gates

According to Matt Lombardo, the Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates to a contract on Friday.

Lombardo notes that Gates was considered the top linebacker in the USFL last season.

Gates, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in May of 2018. He was released after two months and had a brief stint with the Commanders.

Gates joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before signing on with the Vikings in March but was cut loose during training camp. From there, he signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2021 and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

In 2022, Gates recorded 62 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one interception.