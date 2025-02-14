Bears Sign LB Swayze Bozeman

The Chicago Bears signed LB Swayze Bozeman to a contract on Friday, according to Scott Bair.

Bozeman, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the season.

In 2024, Bozeman appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles.