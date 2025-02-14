Bears Sign LB Swayze Bozeman

The Chicago Bears signed LB Swayze Bozeman to a contract on Friday, according to Scott Bair.
Bozeman, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the season.
In 2024, Bozeman appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!