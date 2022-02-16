Bears Sign LS Beau Brinkley & P Ryan Winslow To Futures Deals

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow to futures deals.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Chicago has now signed 15 players to future deals. The full list includes:

Winslow, 27, originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, but Chicago waived him prior to the start of the season.

Winslow signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent the season on and off the team’s practice squad. Arizona released Winslow in September of 2020, but Winslow caught on with the Packers practice squad at the end of the year.

The Packers waived Winslow in August and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2021, Winslow appeared in four games and recorded 16 punts for 625 yards (39.1 YPP) and three punts inside the 20.