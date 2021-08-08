Bears Sign OL Gage Cervenka

The Bears announced on Sunday they have signed OL Gage Cervenka to the roster.
Cervenka, 24, went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He signed with the Bears this past May following a tryout at rookie minicamp.
The Bears, however, waived Cervenka just a few days later.
During his college career, Cervenka appeared in 46 games for Clemson and made 23 starts at guard and center.
