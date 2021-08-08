Bears Sign OL Gage Cervenka

The Bears announced on Sunday they have signed OL Gage Cervenka to the roster.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed OL Gage Cervenka. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 8, 2021

Cervenka, 24, went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He signed with the Bears this past May following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

The Bears, however, waived Cervenka just a few days later.

During his college career, Cervenka appeared in 46 games for Clemson and made 23 starts at guard and center.