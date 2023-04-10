Bears Sign P Ryan Anderson

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears have signed P Ryan Anderson, per Anderson himself. 

He’ll compete for a job during training camp. 

Anderson, 27, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers for their rookie minicamp in 2018. However, he was not signed to a contract. 

Since then, Anderson has had a stint with the Birmingham Iron in the now-defunct AAF. He earned a contract with the Giants following another rookie minicamp tryout in 2019 but was waived in August. 

In his lone year at Rutgers, Anderson set the school punting average record and was named first-team All-Big 10. 

