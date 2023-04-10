Bears Sign P Ryan Anderson

The Chicago Bears have signed P Ryan Anderson, per Anderson himself.

Extremely fortunate to still be playing this game! Beyond grateful to the Bears Organization for giving me the opportunity to continue living out my dream! #BearDown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Cu2h5LrzhZ — Ryan Anderson (@RMAThePunter) April 10, 2023

He’ll compete for a job during training camp.

Anderson, 27, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers for their rookie minicamp in 2018. However, he was not signed to a contract.

Since then, Anderson has had a stint with the Birmingham Iron in the now-defunct AAF. He earned a contract with the Giants following another rookie minicamp tryout in 2019 but was waived in August.

In his lone year at Rutgers, Anderson set the school punting average record and was named first-team All-Big 10.