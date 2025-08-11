Bears Sign RB Brittain Brown

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed RB Brittain Brown to a contract.

In correspondence, the Bears have waived DB Ameer Speed with an injury designation.

Brown, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2025 but was waived after camp last year.

Brown caught on with Seattle’s practice squad in September and spent the season there before being released in January.

In his career, Brown has appeared in six games.