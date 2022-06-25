Bears Sign Second-Round CB Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears have signed second-round CB Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract, according to their official Twitter account.

Gordon, 22, was a one-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and was named to honorable mentions in 2020 and 2019. The Bears selected him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zielein compares him to Dolphins CB Byron Jones.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,682,926 contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Gordon appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts, recording 98 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 14 pass defenses.