Bears Sign Second-Round DT Gervon Dexter Sr. & Second-Round CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears have officially signed No. 53 overall pick DT Gervon Dexter Sr. & No. 56 overall pick CB Tyrique Stevenson to rookie contracts, according to Brad Biggs.

Dexter Sr., 21, hails from Lake Wales, Florida and is currently a junior. He was selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,723,727 rookie contract that includes a $1,889,983 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,222,496 in 2023.

During three years at Florida, Dexter appeared in 36 games and made 125 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Stevenson, 22, was named Third-team All-ACC for the Hurricanes in 2022. He transferred from Georgia after his first two college seasons.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles CB James Bradberry.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,449,499 rookie contract that includes a $1,690,545 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,172,636 in 2023.

During his four years in college, Stevenson appeared in 41 games and recorded 115 tackles, one and a half sacks, three interceptions, and 21 passes defended.