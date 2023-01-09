Bears Sign Seven To Futures Deals

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Colbert, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement. From there, he played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants, Chiefs, Patriots, Jets and Browns before signing on with the Bears this past November.

In 2021, Colbert appeared in four games for the Jets with three starts and two games for the Browns, recording 16 total tackles.