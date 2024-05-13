Bears Sign Six Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed six players to the roster following rookie minicamp tryouts. 

The full list includes: 

  1. WR John Jackson
  2. DB Leon Jones
  3. DT Dashaun Mallory
  4. LB Paul Moala
  5. WR Freddie Swain
  6. TE Tommy Sweeney

The moves for Sweeney and Jones were reported yesterday. Sweeney and Swain are both NFL veterans who were trying out alongside the rookies at minicamp. 

Sweeney had a medical event during training camp last year with the Giants and was placed on the non-football injury list.

It’s still not clear what exactly happened to Sweeney but he did miss a major chunk of the 2020 season with myocarditis. 

Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date. 

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards. 

