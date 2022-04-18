Bears Sign TE James O’Shaughnessy To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday they have signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year deal.

We have signed James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. Welcome home, @JOShaughnessy80! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 18, 2022

O’Shaughnessy, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later.

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, James O’Shaughnessy appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 244 yards receiving and no touchdowns.