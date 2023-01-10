Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR Daurice Fountain and DL Donovan Jeter to futures contracts.
Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.
The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.
Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts’ practice squad and the active roster.
The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in May before releasing him and adding him to their active roster.
In 2021, Fountain played in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.
