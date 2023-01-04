Bears Sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown To One-Year Extension

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears have signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year extension that runs through the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $1.25 million in total, which isn’t a huge investment. St. Brown will likely have the chance to compete in camp for a role, including on special teams.

St. Brown, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, St. Brown has appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 20 passes on 37 targets for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also rushed for 54 yards on six carries.