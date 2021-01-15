Bears Sign WRs Reggie Davis & Jester Weah To Futures Deals

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to futures contracts on Friday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns.

Davis later returned to the Falcons and had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad before the Cowboys signed him to their taxi squad in 2018. Davis was waived by Dallas coming out of last year’s preseason and he signed with the Bears’ practice squad.

He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and returned to Chicago’s taxi squad.

During his four-year college career at Georgia, Davis recorded 47 kickoff returns for 998 yards (21.2 YPR) and 34 punt returns for 251 yards (7.4 YPR) and scored one touchdown. As a receiver, Davis caught 38 passes for 618 yards receiving (16.3 YPC) for two touchdowns.