The Chicago Bears signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday, according to Kevin Fishbain.

The full list of players includes:

LSU DB Major Burns

California DL Xavier Carlton

North Carolina LB Power Echols

Iowa LS Luke Elkin

Texas State RB Deion Hankins

Oregon DB Tysheem Johnson

Michigan State K Jonathan Kim

TCU WR JP Richardson

Kansas DL Jereme Robinson

Burns wound up playing in 39 total career games at LSU after transferring from Georgia following his freshman season. He tallied 203 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble, nine passes defended and two interceptions.