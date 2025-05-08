The Chicago Bears signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday, according to Kevin Fishbain.
The full list of players includes:
- LSU DB Major Burns
- California DL Xavier Carlton
- North Carolina LB Power Echols
- Iowa LS Luke Elkin
- Texas State RB Deion Hankins
- Oregon DB Tysheem Johnson
- Michigan State K Jonathan Kim
- TCU WR JP Richardson
- Kansas DL Jereme Robinson
Burns wound up playing in 39 total career games at LSU after transferring from Georgia following his freshman season. He tallied 203 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble, nine passes defended and two interceptions.
