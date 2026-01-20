Bears Signed 14 Players To Futures Deals

The Chicago Bears announced they signed 14 players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

We have signed 14 players to future contracts pic.twitter.com/VkOPPgwK7e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 20, 2026

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Flowers, 28, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State (KS) following the 2022 NFL Draft. He successfully made the team in each of his first three seasons.

However, the Colts waived him in October 2024 and he caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad for the rest of the season. He re-signed to a futures deal but was waived in May before signing with San Francisco and being let go after camp.

The Bears signed him to the practice squad in September.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.