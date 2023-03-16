Bears Signed DT Andrew Billings

The Chicago Bears have signed DT Andrew Billings to a contract, per Field Yates.

He’ll bolster Chicago’s interior defensive line depth, which is a big point of emphasis for the Bears this offseason.

Billings, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland eventually released Billings in November.

From there, Billings joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in November, where he remained until January. Following his release, Billings signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January before eventually being released. He landed with the Raiders for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Billings appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, recording 39 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 16 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.