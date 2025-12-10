Bears Signed LB Ty Summers To PS

The Chicago Bears signed LB Ty Summers to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander TE Stephen Carlson DL Jamree Kromah WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured) TE Nikola Kalinic (Injured) DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens DB Dallis Flowers C Trey Hill LB Jonathan Garvin G Kyle Hergel LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin TE Qadir Ismail LB Jeremiah Martin RB Brittain Brown LB Ty Summers

Summers, 30, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off the Jaguars’ practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal and was on and off their roster a couple of times.

Summers signed with the Lions for camp but didn’t make the final roster before joining the Giants’ practice squad. He returned to the Giants in 2024 and cut loose coming out of the preseason last month.

Detroit signed Summers to the practice squad at the end of September and released him once he was promoted to the active roster. He then made his way back onto the practice squad.

In 2025, Summers has appeared in five games for the Lions and has recorded one tackle.