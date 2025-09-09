Bears Signing DB Dallis Flowers, Releasing CB Tre Flowers

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports the Bears are signing DB Dallis Flowers to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bears are releasing CB Tre Flowers from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

WR Maurice Alexander WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown TE Stephen Carlson DL Xavier Carlton DL Jonathan Ford DL Tanoh Kpassagnon DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg TE Nikola Kalinic DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carl Jones DB Dallis Flowers

Flowers, 28, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State (KS) following the 2022 NFL Draft. He successfully made the team in each of his first three seasons.

However, the Colts waived him in October 2024 and he caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad for the rest of the season. He re-signed to a futures deal but was waived in May before signing with San Francisco and being let go after camp.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.