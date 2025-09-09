Bears Signing DB Dallis Flowers, Releasing CB Tre Flowers

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports the Bears are signing DB Dallis Flowers to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bears are releasing CB Tre Flowers from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. WR Miles Boykin
  3. RB Brittain Brown
  4. TE Stephen Carlson
  5. DL Xavier Carlton
  6. DL Jonathan Ford
  7. DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
  8. DL Jamree Kromah
  9. OL Jordan McFadden
  10. WR JP Richardson
  11. OL Ricky Stromberg
  12. TE Nikola Kalinic
  13. DB Dontae Manning
  14. DB Gervarrius Owens
  15. LB Carl Jones
  16. DB Dallis Flowers

Flowers, 28, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State (KS) following the 2022 NFL Draft. He successfully made the team in each of his first three seasons. 

However, the Colts waived him in October 2024 and he caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad for the rest of the season. He re-signed to a futures deal but was waived in May before signing with San Francisco and being let go after camp.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss. 

