Bears Signing DE Jonathan Garvin

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bears are signing DE Jonathan Garvin to their practice squad.

Garvin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when Green Bay opted to cut him loose.

He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions for their 2024 season in the XFL, then had a stint with the 49ers in August. San Francisco re-signed Garvin to a futures deal this offseason, but he was among their final roster cuts after camp.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.