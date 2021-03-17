Bears Signing DL Angelo Blackson To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are signing DL Angelo Blackson to a two-year contract.

Blackson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2,851,616 rookie contract but was waived as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers. He later joined the Texans in 2017 and agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal the following year.

Houston released Blackson coming of camp last year and he eventually signed on with the Cardinals.

In 2020, Blackson appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks.