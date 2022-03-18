Bears Signing DL Justin Jones To Two-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing DL Justin Jones to a two-year deal on Friday.

This comes shortly after free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical with the team, which canceled a three-year deal.

Jones, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Los Angeles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defense.