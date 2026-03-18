Bears Signing DT James Lynch

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing veteran DT James Lynch to a contract.

The former Baylor Bear has bounced around the league in a depth role with a few different teams.

Lynch, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch was entering the final year of the deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he tore his ACL in 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Lynch joined the Titans on a one-year contract. He returned on another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Lynch appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack and one pass deflection.