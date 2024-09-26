Bears Signing DT Travis Bell

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing DT Travis Bell to their practice squad.

"<strongBiggs adds the spot was opened up when DT Sam Roberts was placed on the injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

  1. LB Micah Baskerville
  2. OL Theo Benedet
  3. DL Byron Cowart
  4. OL Jake Curhan
  5. WR Collin Johnson
  6. LB Carl Jones
  7. DB Tarvarius Moore
  8. QB Austin Reed
  9. DB Reddy Steward
  10. OL Chris Glaser
  11. WR Samori Toure
  12. DT Dashaun Mallory
  13. WR John Jackson
  14. TE Teagan Quitoriano
  15. DB Ameer Speed
  16. DT Travis Bell

Bell, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad. 

The Falcons signed Bell to their active roster off the Bears’ practice squad during the 2023 season but waived him in November. He was claimed by the Bengals shortly after but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2024. 

In 2023, Bell appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles. 

