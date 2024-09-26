Bears Signing DT Travis Bell

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing DT Travis Bell to their practice squad.

Biggs adds the spot was opened up when DT Sam Roberts was placed on the injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

Bell, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Falcons signed Bell to their active roster off the Bears’ practice squad during the 2023 season but waived him in November. He was claimed by the Bengals shortly after but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2024.

In 2023, Bell appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.