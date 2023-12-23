Bears Signing K Cairo Santos To Four-Year, $16M Extension

Brad Biggs reports that the Bears are signing K Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million contract extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed.

Santos, 32, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane back in 2014. He returned to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million.

Kansas City elected to place him on injured reserve with a groin strain at the start of the 2017 season and cut him loose with a settlement soon after. He would go on to have brief stints with the Bears, Rams, Jets, and Buccaneers before the Titans signed him to a contract.

Santos lasted just over a month in Tennessee before the Bears signed him to a contract, later opting to release him and bring him back to the practice squad in 2020. Santos was later elevated to the active roster and is now the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

In 2023, Santos has appeared in 14 games for the Bears and made 27 of his 29 field goal attempts with a longest field goal of 55 yards. He has also connected on 24 of his 26 extra-point attempts.

We will have more details on Santos as they become available.