Bears Signing LB DeMarquis Gates To Active Roster

The Bears announced Saturday that they are signing LB DeMarquis Gates to the active roster.

#Bears roster move:

Gates, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in May of 2018. He was released after two months and had a brief stint with the Commanders.

Gates joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before signing on with the Vikings in March but was cut loose during training camp. From there, he signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2021 and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022 before joining the Bears.

In 2023, Gates has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.