Bears Signing Louisville UDFA QB Miller Moss

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears are signing undrafted QB Miller Moss, who attended the University of Louisville.

Moss, 24, played for USC for four seasons before transferring to Louisville for his final college season.

He was named the MVP of the 2023 Holiday Bowl and the 2025 Boca Raton Bowl.

In five college seasons, Moss appeared in 33 games and made 22 starts with a 14-8 record. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 6,148 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.