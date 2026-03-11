Bears Signing OT Jedrick Wills To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing OT Jedrick Wills to a one-year deal.

Jordan Schultz reported last week that Wills began visiting organizations as he looks to return to the NFL, including the Patriots and Lions.

Schultz noted that Wills sat out the entire 2025 season to recover from a knee injury and fully expected to sign with a new team now that he’s recovered.

Wills was limited to just a handful of games with a knee injury in 2024, and the former first-rounder saw his career deteriorate after a promising start in Cleveland.

Wills, 27, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season before restructuring his contract for the first time in August of 2023. They did so again in March of 2024 in order to create $10.44 million in cap space.

In 2024, Wills appeared in five games and made four starts for the Browns at left tackle.