Bears Signing QB Andy Dalton To One-Year, $10M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are signing QB Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives.

Recent reports mentioned that the Bears were a team to watch for Dalton and it looks like Chicago stepped up to close the deal.

The 49ers were reportedly interested in Dalton as well, but the opportunity to compete for the starting job along with Nick Foles likely weighed heavily in his decision.

The Bears were one of the names linked to Russell Wilson for the past month or so. However, Chicago didn’t really have the assets available right now to put together the kind of return package Seattle would want for Wilson.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

In 2020, Dalton appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards.

