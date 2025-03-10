Bears Signing S Tarvarius Moore To One-Year Extension

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports the Bears are signing S Tarvarius Moore to a one-year extension.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and signed a one-year deal with Green Bay in 2023.

The Packers waived him with an injury designation in September 2023 and he caught on with the Bears practice squad for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Bears and made seven total tackles.