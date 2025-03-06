Bears Signing TE Durham Smythe

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are signing TE Durham Smythe to a one-year deal.

Smythe was free to sign right now unlike most free agents because he was released last month by Miami.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Smythe won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Smythe, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Smythe agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but was released this offseason.

In 2024, Durham Smythe appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and four starts while catching nine passes for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.