Bears Signing TE Gerald Everett

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran TE Gerald Everett to a contract on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter reports that Everett receives a two-year, $12 million contract that can be worth up to $14 million and includes $6.1 million fully guaranteed.

Everett has been a solid veteran tight end for years now and should be a good fit in Chicago.

Everett, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract and signed on with the Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent.

Seattle signed him to a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal in 2021 and he later joined the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million contract for the 2022 season.

In 2023, Everett appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 411 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

