Bears Signing TE Marcedes Lewis

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears are finalizing a contract with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis on Friday.

Lewis, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught six passes on seven targets for 66 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.