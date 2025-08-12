Bears Signing Three DBs Following Workouts

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Bears are signing DBs Mark Perry, Mekhi Garner and Kaleb Hayes to contracts following workouts.

Garner, 25, signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU following the 2023 draft. He was let go after camp and was on and off the practice squad for the following two seasons.

Garner signed with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL in March 2025 but was released two weeks later.

In his career, Garner has appeared in three games for the Eagles.