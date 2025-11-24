Bears Signing Three Players To Practice Squad

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing LB Dominique Hampton, TE Qadir Ismail and DL Jeremiah Martin to the practice squad.

Additionally, Briggs reports the Bears are placing TE Nikola Kalinic on practice squad injured reserve.

Martin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason last year, and he caught on with the Packers at the end of the season before re-signing on a futures deal.

Green Bay waived Martin back in May and he caught on with the Saints during camp before being among the final roster cuts.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.