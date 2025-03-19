Bears Signing WR Devin Duvernay To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing WR Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal.

Duvernay, 27, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville. The Jaguars cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2024, Duvernay appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 11 passes for 79 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 167 punt return yards and 351 kick return yards.