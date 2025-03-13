Bears Signing WR Olamide Zaccheaus

The Chicago Bears are signing WR Olamide Zaccheaus, according to Tom Pelissero.

Zaccheaus, 27, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Zaccheaus played out the 2022 season under a restricted tender worth $2.4 million. He caught on with the Eagles on a one-year deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with Washington last offseason

In 2024, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 45 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns.