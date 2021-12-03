Bears Starting Andy Dalton In Week 13, Nick Foles Will Be Backup

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback on Sunday for their game against the Cardinals with Nick Foles serving as their backup.

Justin Fields has been limited with a rib injury all week, so this is a big surprise, as they look to get him fully healthy before he returns to the lineup.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this past offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in five games for the Bears, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 788 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also added 49yards on the ground.