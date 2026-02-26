Bears Starting To Plan For Extension For QB Caleb Williams

Bears QB Caleb Williams took a strong step forward in 2026 in his first year under HC Ben Johnson.

Williams isn’t extension-eligible until next offseason, but Bears GM Ryan Poles implied they are already laying out the groundwork for a significant deal. He admitted Williams has to have another strong season in 2026 to show consistency, but expressed his belief in the young signal caller and hinted they have started to plan for how a new deal affects the rest of the roster.

“I hope eventually to have a quarterback situation, too, where we’ve got to pay a young quarterback,” Poles said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re getting closer and closer to clarity on that side of things.”

“Anyone that’s watched the league long enough knows that for quarterback play, it’s consistency. Can you stack years on top of each other? We still have steps to go. I don’t want to make it like he’s already [there]. He knows he’s got work to do. But if all of that falls into place, we have to understand how that changes our formula as we move forward. That’s a great thing to be on that path. I feel like we have a long-term quarterback solution. It makes me excited.”

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the 2028 season.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and another three touchdowns.