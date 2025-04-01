Bears Still View CB Kyler Gordon As Extension Priority

Bears GM Ryan Poles, speaking at the NFL owners meetings this week, said that an extension for CB Kyler Gordon is one of his remaining priorities this offseason.

He added he got the stamp of approval from the new defensive coaching staff that Gordon should be a fit in the new scheme.

“That will still be a priority,” Poles said via Courtney Cronin. “For me, in our exit meetings at the end of last season, I told all the guys in terms of future, if it was contracts, coming back, anything like that, the important thing is I’ve got to get with our new coaching staff and kind of see how the different players fit based on the scheme. We’ve been able to have those conversations and I know Kyler is a guy that we want to be a part of this moving forward. So the timing of that, I’m not sure how that all is going work out, but that is a priority.”

Poles also said back in March that he would like to extend Gordon this offseason.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has established himself as a solid starting slot corner for the Bears.

He was also Poles’ first-ever draft pick as GM of the Bears.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He is entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.

In 2024, Gordon appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 75 total tackles, four tackles for loss, half a sack, one forced fumble, three recoveries and five pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Gordon as the news is available.