Bears To Retain HC Matt Nagy & GM Ryan Pace

Brad Biggs says the rumor around the NFL is that the Bears are expected to retain HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace for the 2021 season.

Dan Wiederer confirms that Pace and Nagy will, in fact, be back in 2021.

Chicago reached the NFC Wildcard round this season, which appears to be enough for both to get another shot.

The Bears will need to figure out the quarterback position this offseason and find a replacement for defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who is retiring from the NFL, according to reports.

Nagy, 42, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback’s coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to Kansas City ranking No. 5 in total yards, No. 6 in points, No. 9 in rushing yards, and No. 7 for passing yards.

In 2020, the Bears ranked No. 22 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards, No. 22 in passing yards, and No. 26 in total yards.