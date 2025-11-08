Bears Trade Deal For Saints CB Alontae Taylor Fell Through Before Deadline

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears were “deep in talks” with the Saints about a potential trade for CB Alontae Taylor before the deadline.

However, Rapoport says the deal ultimately fell through.

Taylor has obvious ties to Bears DC Dennis Allen, who coached Taylor while they were together in New Orleans.

Taylor is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

Taylor, 26, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of his four-year $7,204,684 contract that included a $2,419,770 signing bonus.

In 2025, Alontae Taylor has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making eight starts and totaling 44 tackles, one sack and four pass defenses.