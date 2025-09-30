Per the wire, the Bears tried out five players on Wednesday, including DT Philip Blidi, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Kyle Hergel, DL Jayden Peevy, and DL Isaiah Thomas.

Blidi, 23, played for three seasons at Texas Tech and one season at Indiana before spending his final season of college football at Auburn.

He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Titans soon after; however, he was released after not playing in the team’s second preseason game.

Blidi most recently tried out for the New England Patriots.

During his college career, Blidi appeared in 59 games and recorded 91 tackles, three and a half sacks, and a fumble recovery.