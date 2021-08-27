Bears Tried Out Three Players

The Chicago Bears brought in three free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

DT P.J. Johnson DT Auzoyah Alufohai DT Josh Avery

Johnson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Detroit but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chargers later signed Johnson to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract before opting to waive him in 2020. Johnson later caught on with the Seahawks before being cut by the team and joining the Cardinals, only to be cut once again.

Johnson signed on with the Panthers in 2021 before being waived and catching on with the Lions once again. He was later waived by the Lions for a second time.

During his one year at Arizona, Johnson recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a pass defense over the course of nine games.