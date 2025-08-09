Bears Tried Out Veteran RB Jamaal Williams

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears tried out former Lions and Saints RB Jamaal Williams.

Williams, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints on a three-year, $12 million deal. He eventually fell out of their rotation and didn’t play a big role for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with nine catches on 11 targets for 57 yards.

