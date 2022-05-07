Bears Trying Out CBs Maurice Canady & Jayson Stanley

The Chicago Bears are trying out veteran cornerbacks Jayson Stanley and Maurice Canady during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend, per Kevin Fishbain.

Canady, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the 2019 preseason.

Canaday was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad before being claimed by the Jets. He later caught on with the COwboys but opted to sit out the 2020 season.

In 2021, Canady appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Stanley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Falcons, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Stanley had brief stints with the Dolphins and Jaguars before being claimed off waivers by the Seahawks. He was on and off of Seattle’s roster before joining the Packers last season for a week.

In 2020, Stanley was active for eight games, but did not record a statistic.

During his college career at Georgia, Stanley caught three passes for 32 yards receiving and one touchdown and rushed for 81 yards on four carries over the course of 10 games and three seasons.