Bears Tweak Practice Squad Before Week 1

The Chicago Bears have re-signed LB Carl Jones Jr. to the practice squad and released LB Power Echols in a corresponding move, per Brad Biggs.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown TE Stephen Carlson DL Xavier Carlton DB Tre Flowers DL Jonathan Ford DL Tanoh Kpassagnon DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg TE Nikola Kalinic DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carl Jones Jr.

Jones, 24, played five years at UCLA and was a starter his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. The team re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season but waived him again coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Jones appeared in one game for the Bears.