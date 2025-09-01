Bears Tweak Practice Squad Before Week 1

The Chicago Bears have re-signed LB Carl Jones Jr. to the practice squad and released LB Power Echols in a corresponding move, per Brad Biggs.
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DL Xavier Carlton
- DB Tre Flowers
- DL Jonathan Ford
- DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
- DL Jamree Kromah
- OL Jordan McFadden
- WR JP Richardson
- OL Ricky Stromberg
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- DB Dontae Manning
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- LB Carl Jones Jr.
Jones, 24, played five years at UCLA and was a starter his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bears waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. The team re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season but waived him again coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Jones appeared in one game for the Bears.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!