Bears Waive DB Michael Joseph From Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears officially waived DB Michael Joseph from injured reserve on Saturday.

Joseph, 27, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Dubuque back in 2018. He was waived as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad and eventually returned on a futures deal.

Chicago declined to tender him a contract last year and he eventually returned to the Bears and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Joseph has appeared in one game for the Bears.