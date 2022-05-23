Bears Waive DE Ledarius Mack

The Chicago Bears officially waived DE Ledarius Mack from injured reserve on Monday.

Mack, 25, is the younger brother of Bears LB Khalil Mack and also attended college at Buffalo like the older Mack. He signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears after going undrafted back in April of 2020.

Mack wound up being waived coming out of training camp and later signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract last year and he was later added to their practice squad.

During his two-year college career, Mack recorded 40 total tackles, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and one defensive touchdown in 19 career games.