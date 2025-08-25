Bears Waive Eight Players, Release Three

The Chicago Bears announced 12 roster moves ahead of the roster cut deadline.

The following players have been waived:

DB Millard Bradford DL Xavier Carlton DB Alex Cook LB Power Echols DB Kaleb Hayes QB Austin Reed RB Ian Wheeler TE Joel Wilson

Chicago released the following players:

The Bears also placed fifth-round DB Zah Frazier on the non-football injury list.

Freeman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

From there, Freeman joined the Rams in 2023 before signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys. He was released at the start of last season and had a stint with the Browns. Freeman then signed with the Bears this offseason.

In 2023, Freeman appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 319 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.